Jeri Ward to step down as NU chief marketing and communications officer

Vice President and Chief Marketing and Communications Officer Jeri Ward. On Dec. 31, Ward will step down from her position to focus on family matters.

Jeri Ward (McCormick M.E.M. ’01, Kellogg ’01) is stepping down as Northwestern’s chief communications and marketing officer on Dec. 31, the University announced Monday.

Ward, who is also vice president of the Office of Global Marketing and Communications, joined the University administration in 2018. In a news release, Ward said she is leaving to focus on her family in the wake of her father’s recent death.

“I am incredibly grateful to have had the opportunity to return to my alma mater and contribute to the University’s success these last four years,” Ward said in the release. “I have achieved what I had hoped to accomplish here.”

Ward formed the University’s first Internal and Crisis Communications team, redesigned the Northwestern Now news site and overhauled Northwestern Magazine.

Assistant Vice President of Communications Jon Yates and Assistant Vice President of Marketing and Chief Creative Officer Andy Madorsky will serve as co-interim vice presidents for Global Marketing and Communications while the University searches for Ward’s successor.

“Jeri Ward has boosted Northwestern’s brand and helped people around the world to understand the growing impact of this university,” University President Michael Schill said in the release. “She also worked tirelessly to strengthen this university community at every level, and I am grateful for her service.”

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @rjleung7

Related Stories:

— Office of FGLI Initiatives hopes to uplift first-generation, low-income students

— Search committee created to select McCormick dean replacement

— Search committee formed to name leadership for Civil Rights and Title IX Compliance office