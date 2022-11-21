Northwestern student-athletes excelling in the classroom, sit at the pinnacle nationally in latest graduation success rates

Walter Athletics Center. Northwestern student-athletes continue to excel in the classroom, posting a 98% graduation success rate, according to the latest NCAA data.

Northwestern student-athletes continue to set the precedent for success both on and off the field.

The Wildcats recorded a 98% Graduation Success Rate according to the National Collegiate Athletic Association’s latest data released Tuesday. The mark places NU, alongside Duke University, ahead of all other Football Subdivision institutions. Only five schools — Columbia University, Bucknell University, Villanova University, Yale University and Harvard University — posted scores of 99% or higher.

The NCAA established the Graduation Success Rate in order “to more accurately assess the long-term success of student-athletes,” according to a Nov. 15 news release.

Of Northwestern’s 19 varsity programs, 13 recorded perfect scores of 100, including field hockey, softball, women’s volleyball, baseball and both men’s and women’s tennis. Men’s basketball also recorded its first ever 100 score.

Though the on-field achievements have been few and far between this season, NU’s football program still maintains a high standard of success in the classroom. Coach Pat Fitzgerald’s squad notched a 97% GSR mark, tied with Boston College for the highest score in FBS. Away from the gridiron, the Cats have now nabbed the highest GSR mark in the FBS six years running.

NU’s score of 98 also places the University atop the Big Ten Conference for an 18th consecutive year, according to the news release. The Cats sit two percentage points higher than the next closest school, the University of Michigan.

