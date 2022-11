Weinberg senior Alex Bahram co-founded JupiterDX, a health data aggregator, with NU alum Mason Secky-Koebel. The project aims to allow patients with chronic illnesses to store all of their health information in one place, including electronic health records, wearable data, dietary information and genomics.



“I wanted to spend my career improving the lives of patients and helping people when they're at one of their more difficult times in their lives,” Bahram said.