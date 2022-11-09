Football Quiz: How well have you been paying attention to Northwestern Football lately?
November 9, 2022
Results
Thank you for taking the quiz!
Thank you for taking the quiz!
#1. Who currently has the most sacks among Northwestern defenders this season?
#2. Who has the most receiving yards on the NU offense?
#3. Which of these teams did the Wildcats not play this year?
#4. To which team did the Cats lose by the most points?
#5. Which of these NU players has not recorded an interception this season?
#6. Which of these teams is not in the Big Ten West?
#7. Who did the Cats play on Homecoming Weekend?
#8. Who did NU play on Family Weekend?
#9. How many ranked opponents has Northwestern played so far this season?
#10. How many touchdowns has Ryan Hilinski thrown?
Email: [email protected]