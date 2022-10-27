The Daily’s 50 Years of Title IX Issue

The passage of Title IX 50 years ago paved the way for countless athletic and academic opportunities for girls and women in the United States. The landmark legislation banned educational discrimination, covering everything from the classroom to sports.

Within just a few years of the legislation’s passage women’s sports at Northwestern flourished. That trend continues today as programs like lacrosse, softball and soccer make their mark on the national stage.

In this issue, you’ll find plenty about the history of Wildcat women’s sports, the victories of Title IX and what coaches and advocates feel still needs to improve today.

Read the issue on our landing page

Read the issue in our digital publication