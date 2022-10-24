Captured: SASA highlights student performance groups with Festival of Lights

SASA’s Festival of Lights featured student groups such as Brown Sugar, Deeva and Raas.

Northwestern’s South Asian Students Alliance held its annual Festival of Lights event Friday, featuring student performances, catered Indian food and information about South Asian organizations on campus. This event commemorates the Hindu festival, Diwali, which celebrates the triumph of light over darkness as well as new beginnings.

Gallery | 10 Photos Angeli Mittal/Daily Senior Staffer Individuals who attended the event were provided food catered from a Devon Avenue restaurant.

