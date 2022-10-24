Captured: SASA highlights student performance groups with Festival of Lights
October 24, 2022
Northwestern’s South Asian Students Alliance held its annual Festival of Lights event Friday, featuring student performances, catered Indian food and information about South Asian organizations on campus. This event commemorates the Hindu festival, Diwali, which celebrates the triumph of light over darkness as well as new beginnings.
