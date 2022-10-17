Digital Diaries Episode 4: Surviving Midterm Season

As the fifth week of the quarter arrives, students are preparing for midterms. Episode four of Digital Diaries asks two students how they handle the stress.

ERICA SCHMITT: From The Daily Northwestern, I’m Erica Schmitt and this is episode four of Digital Diaries, a weekly podcast following what students are doing and asking two students one question about life at Northwestern.

ERICA SCHMITT: Midterm season at Northwestern can range from the second to the ninth week, depending on the class. In fact, you may hear students across campus talking about how stressed they are having to prepare for their next exam.

ERICA SCHMITT: This week’s question is: How do you survive midterm week?

ERICA SCHMITT: Coming from a school with a focus in math and sciences, Weinberg freshman Benjamin Pilnick said he feels prepared for his first midterm season at Northwestern.

BENJAMIN PILNICK: The work hasn’t been too much, like it’s been similar to what I had in high school, so I don’t really tell the difference. I have my first midterm next week so hopefully that goes well.

ERICA SCHMITT: Ready to knock his first college midterm out the park, Pilnick isn’t too worried about his introductory economics exam.

ERICA SCHMITT: Weinberg sophomore Lila Weiner tries to maintain as much balance as possible between school and her personal life during midterm season.

LILA WEINER: Last year, I think I would make sure I was, like, treating myself to good food, make sure I was exercising enough, which was hard because sometimes you don’t want to take away from your schoolwork to exercise. But it’ll help you focus a lot. So, like, good food, exercise, and I have a planner, which I, like, stick to.

ERICA SCHMITT: Out of the entire school year, Weiner said exam season is when she feels the most fatigued academically.

LILA WEINER: I think the weather has a really big effect on me being burnt out. So like, in the winter, I was burnt out. I was just like, over it, but I feel like talking to my mom on the phone would help. And just usually, I’m also feeling burnt out at the very end of the quarter. So like it works out — spring break was helpful.

ERICA SCHMITT: Do you have any advice for students on campus?

BENJAMIN PILNICK: Just try to plan out your days — that’s what I do, like I just use an app to have like everything that I need to get done today, and it usually works out.

ERICA SCHMITT: Using an app called Minimalist, Pilnick schedules his extracurricular activities alongside his schoolwork. Through this, he is able to find time to give his brain a rest — having fun at club activities or eating a snack.

BENJAMIN PILNICK: I’m part of the Hillel house on campus. I’m part of the Rock Climbing Club, and then I’m trying to join the Sports Analytics club on campus. I’ll take breaks as well. I try and take at least like a five to 10 minute break every two hours and then probably eat some food as well.

ERICA SCHMITT: Weiner recommends taking care of yourself to survive midterms as well — especially when it comes to getting rest.

LILA WEINER: Sleep is so important, and the food and everything. I think that sometimes getting food elsewhere — like dining hall food can just not be it. If you’re treating your body right, you’ll just be so much better equipped to deal with your midterms. But yeah, just like giving yourself a break sometimes.

