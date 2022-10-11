Northwestern employee assistance program to make wellness resources more accessible

The Rebecca Crown Center. The new employee assistance program is set to provide staff and faculty 24-hour access to well-being resources.

Northwestern recently launched an employee assistance program to provide wellness resources for faculty and staff, as well as members of their households.

The program, SupportLinc, offers round-the-clock, free and confidential access to resources that prioritize mental health and well-being.

“This program addresses our community’s request for enhanced services in the area of health and well-being,” Vice President for Human Resources and Chief Human Resources Officer Lorraine Goffe said in a Monday news release. “We know that some of our employees have been experiencing burn-out as a result of the pandemic, and SupportLinc offers many services to mitigate that.”

SupportLinc replaces Humana services, which NU stopped providing at the end of last month. However, employees still receiving short-term counseling from Humana can continue to access their services until the end of the year.

SupportLinc’s resources include digital support programs like text coaching, legal and financial consultations, work and life training, and up to 10 short-term counseling sessions per life issue.

Goffe said the University has already heard from employees that they appreciate the flexibility of the new program and its interactive elements.

“We hope to receive more feedback so we can continue to be responsive to the needs of our community,” Goffe said.

