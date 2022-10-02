Captured: Faces of a Welsh-Ryan Arena volleyball game

Welcome to The Daily’s photo blog: Captured. This is a space for The Daily’s photographers to share their best work, including photos from weekend performances and events around the community. You can contact the photo editor by emailing [email protected].

Northwestern volleyball faced off against the Michigan Wolverines Saturday, putting up a good fight but eventually losing in the fourth set. But it takes more than athletes to make a game. This time, The Daily photographed the people who turned Welsh-Ryan from a building into an arena.

Gallery | 9 Photos Seeger Gray/Daily Senior Staffer Communication senior Matthew Coronado hosts WNUR Sports’ play-by-play broadcast. Coronado has been involved with the radio station since his freshman year, despite an interruption due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



“Volleyball, to me, is one of the most exciting sports to call on radio,” Coronado said.

