Captured: Faces of a Welsh-Ryan Arena volleyball game

Seeger Gray/Daily Senior Staffer

The crowd cheers at Saturday night’s volleyball game against Michigan.

Seeger Gray, Sports Photo Editor
October 2, 2022

Northwestern volleyball faced off against the Michigan Wolverines Saturday, putting up a good fight but eventually losing in the fourth set. But it takes more than athletes to make a game. This time, The Daily photographed the people who turned Welsh-Ryan from a building into an arena.

Seeger Gray/Daily Senior Staffer
Communication senior Matthew Coronado hosts WNUR Sports’ play-by-play broadcast. Coronado has been involved with the radio station since his freshman year, despite an interruption due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Volleyball, to me, is one of the most exciting sports to call on radio,” Coronado said.

