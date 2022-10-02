Captured: Faces of a Welsh-Ryan Arena volleyball game
October 2, 2022
Welcome to The Daily’s photo blog: Captured. This is a space for The Daily’s photographers to share their best work, including photos from weekend performances and events around the community. You can contact the photo editor by emailing [email protected].
Northwestern volleyball faced off against the Michigan Wolverines Saturday, putting up a good fight but eventually losing in the fourth set. But it takes more than athletes to make a game. This time, The Daily photographed the people who turned Welsh-Ryan from a building into an arena.
Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @seegergray
Related Stories:
— Volleyball: Miscues, offensive errors dominate Northwestern’s loss against Michigan
— Volleyball: Northwestern defeats No. 7 Minnesota in first conference win
— Volleyball: Northwestern kicks off Big Ten play with losses to Minnesota and Illinois