Captured: Northwestern fencing secures top spots at Remenyik ROC and RJCC tournament

Captured.

Northwestern hosted the 2022mi Remenyik ROC and RJCC fencing tournament at Ryan Fieldhouse this weekend. The Wildcats opened their season against opponents including Notre Dame, Penn State, Wayne State and Lawrence University. Sophomore Yejine Lee won Division I-A women’s foil, while freshman Megumi Oishi took first in Division I-A women’s sabre.

The ‘Cats return to action next weekend at the October North American Cup in Minneapolis.

