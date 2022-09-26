Chicago man charged for hit-and-run involving Northwestern student

Evanston Police Department charged a Chicago man with a hit-and-run traffic crash involving a Northwestern student, the city announced this weekend.

The student, identified as an 18-year-old male by EPD, was struck by an SUV traveling southbound near The Arch on Sept. 17. Police responded to the collision at about 12:40 a.m., and Evanston Fire Department transported the victim to a local hospital. The victim was treated for “serious injuries” but has since been released.

EPD Traffic Unit and University Police identified 52-year-old Javier Castaneda-Vargas as the driver of the Jeep Compass that allegedly struck the student following an investigation. After admitting to the hit-and-run during a Sept. 20 police interview, Castaneda-Vargas was charged with a felony count of failure to report an accident with serious injuries and a citation for failure to exercise due care for a pedestrian.

Castaneda-Vargas’ bond was set at $100,000. His next court date is scheduled for Sept. 29 at the Skokie Courthouse.

