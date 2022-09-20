Body found on Evanston Township High School field

Content warning: this story contains mentions of death.

Evanston police located a deceased adult on the north side of Evanston Township High School Tuesday morning.

Police said the body appeared to be a non-high-school-age female. An initial investigation indicated the deceased was not a school staff member.

There was no active threat to students or staff, according to ETHS. Classes are being held as planned, though there was a police presence outside the school Tuesday morning.

“ETHS students and staff were not in any danger at any time. Everyone at ETHS is safe and there is no threat during the EPD investigation on campus,” the school said in a statement Tuesday.

