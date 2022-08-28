Winning and Irish Jigging: The seven plays that decided Northwestern’s instant classic win over Nebraska

Junior quarterback Ryan Hilinski hands the ball off to junior running back Evan Hull in last season’s loss to Nebraska 56-7. The duo had another crack at it in Ireland, returning the loss and securing the victory 31-28.

After Nebraska’s early 32-yard receiving touchdown just three minutes into the contest, senior defensive back AJ Hampton II’s leg injury, and the Cornhuskers fast-paced offensive set, it seemed like Northwestern might need the luck of the Irish to secure a 31-28 victory in Dublin.

However, coach Pat Fitzgerald expressed that it wasn’t hope that led to the Wildcats (1-0, 1-0 Big Ten) come-from-behind victory over Nebraska (0-1, 0-1 Big Ten), it was playing ‘The Wildcat Way.’

“To go as hard as you can for as long as you can,” Fitzgerald said. “We gave that away a year ago, and we just talked at length in the offseason about restoring our pride and doing the things that we do as Wildcats to win football games.”

Fitzgerald also spoke on the importance of responding to adversity when it comes to winning games, and more importantly, how big time players make big time plays. With many momentum shifters in the Dublin matchup, here are seven game-changing plays in chronological order that swung the pendulum into either team’s side, eventually leading to NU’s win.

1. Nebraska scores on a 3rd-and-1 Thompson touchdown

Nebraska fans have a lot to be excited about with Casey Thompson 🔥 He runs it in an makes it 14-3 in the first half for @HuskerFBNation pic.twitter.com/7QvFNHV3er — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) August 27, 2022

Although the Cornhuskers’ first-quarter touchdown between quarterback Casey Thompson and wide receiver Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda on a stop-and-go route set the tone out the gate, the team’s second scoring revealed a lot more.

Nebraska drove down the field with ease, picking apart the Cats’ zone coverage and eventually finding themselves at NU’s three-yard line on first down. However, even though the Cornhuskers were able to score, it took them until fourth down and a quarterback sneak by Thompson on the one-yard line to do so.

“Tonight I looked at the scoreboard I saw 14-3, and I was like, ah man like this is great, this is going to be great, we’re going to be just fine,” junior quarterback Ryan Hilinski said.

Not only did Nebraska’s lead not faze the Wildcats, but it reflected the run game struggles the Cornhuskers had against the Cats, 110 overall for the game, which played a major role as the game continued.

2. Metz and Lewis combine for a turnover

Fitzgerald noted this as a huge momentum play for the Cats. After Hilinski found senior receiver/returner Raymond Niro III across the field for a 41-yard touchdown to cut Nebraska’s lead to four, the next possession, a hit by redshirt senior defensive back Jeremiah Lewis and junior linebacker Greyson Metz led to a force and strip fumble recovery by the latter.

Even though NU wouldn’t score on the next possession, this took the wind out of the Cornhuskers’ sails for the rest of the half while blowing the Wildcats forward to another touchdown and leading entering halftime, 17-14.

3. Thompson’s unreal 58-yard scramble and pass

After missing a 55-yard field goal that would have tied the contest going into halftime and the fumble, the Cornhuskers were quickly unraveling.

Somehow, though, Thompson kept his offense alive with a miracle play. During Nebraska’s first possession of the third quarter on third-and-eight, Thompson dropped back to pass, but saw pressure from senior defensive lineman Taishan Holmes and the Cats’ defense. Thompson rolled out to his left, beginning to tuck the ball and run, but spun back as junior defensive lineman Sean McLaughlin cut off his opening, and heaved the ball down the field to Garcia-Castaneda for a 58-yard reception.

Not only did this give Nebraska new life, but set them up inside the red zone and led to a touchdown that would give Nebraska the lead again, 21-17.

4. Porter’s fumble leads to a Nebraska touchdown

HUSKER FOOTBALL! ‼️@HuskerFBNation recovers the ball with a textbook forced fumble! pic.twitter.com/UhIPfuvHhk — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) August 27, 2022

Following Nebraska’s touchdown, it wasn’t long until they get another chance to add more points to the board.

In his first game back since the Citrus Bowl during the 2020 season, junior running back Cam Porter, was picking up where he left off with a lot of elusive moves and broken tackles. However, after Porter broke two tackles and tore off what seemed to be a solid run, Nebraska defensive back Marques Buford Jr. forced the ball out of Porter’s hands, leading to a Cornhusker recovery.

Following the turnover, Nebraska would score another touchdown, extending its lead to 28-17.

5. Onside kick recovered by Clair leads to Porter touchdown

Nebraska attempts the onside kick but Northwestern comes up with it pic.twitter.com/XRVWZ8owok — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) August 27, 2022

The other momentum swinger Fitzgerald discussed was Nebraska’s decision to attempt an onside kick after their second touchdown of the third quarter.

Hoping to strike again while their iron was hot, Nebraska coach Scott Frost attempted to catch the Wildcats off-guard with a risky onside kick after extending its lead to 11 points for the second time in the game. However, graduate running back Andrew Clair read the play and came up with a recovery.

“Huge momentum swing in the game,” Fitzgerald said. “We’ve practiced some semblance of an onside kick like we saw today, and he was poised and disciplined.”

Clair’s play set up NU for a short field, leading to a one-two punch of junior running back Evan Hull and Porter that punched it into the end zone nearly a minute later.

6. Mitchell’s interception in fourth quarter

Although there wasn’t a championship on the line, it’s clear that it does win games, though. After the Cats cut the lead to four points, both teams would trade multiple possessions before one team would put some more points on the board.

However, on a third-and-10 play, junior defensive back Cam Mitchell intercepted Thompson across the middle, swinging the momentum back into the Cats favor.

“I knew that when I had my opportunity I was going to make a play,” Mitchell said. “That play was all film study, I knew inside release from the back side X that he was going to run an in-breaking route.”

Mitchell returned the pick to Nebraska’s 43, setting NU’s offense up for another short field, a Hull takeover and an early fourth quarter touchdown to retake the lead, 31-28.

7. Akers’ punt and Mueller’s pick seal the game

At this point in the contest, the Wildcats defense had the Cornhuskers offense at a stand-still, resulting in a quarterback change and many dropped passes. Yet, with a little over two minutes to go, NU was preparing to punt the pigskin back to Nebraska for the biggest drive of the game.

Thankfully for the Cats, UCLA junior transfer punter Luke Akers was on point — pinning Nebraska at its own four-yard line. It wasn’t just on that attempt, though, as Akers had four punts inside the 15-yard line the entire game.

“He’s been that way since he came into the program,” Fitzgerald said. “Really unflappable, I love seeing his juice too, you know he takes his role really serious.”

With around two minutes to go and all timeouts used, Nebraska had to move quickly. But with Akers setting them back deep, and NU’s defense coming alive as the game went later into the night, mistakes were prone to happen and the Cats capitalized. During the drive, Thompson’s throw across the middle tipped off the hands of his wide receiver and was snagged by junior linebacker Xander Mueller putting the nail in the coffin and bringing the Aer Lingus College Football Classic trophy back to Evanston.

