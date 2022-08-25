Football Preview: Northwestern offense looks to talented running back room

Junior quarterback Ryan Hilinski hands the ball off to junior running back Evan Hull. Hilinski and Hull are both likely starters at their respective positions heading into Northwestern’s opener against Nebraska on Saturday.

After cycling through three quarterbacks in 2021 and posting 16.6 points per game, a Big Ten worst, Northwestern enters the 2022 season with a lot of question marks and some positional strength.

There’s a potential All-American offensive lineman and a loaded running back room in the Wildcats’ offense, but the mystery surrounding the starting quarterback job could throw it all into flux. With NU’s two-deep depth chart not public information yet, let’s take a look at where things stand with the offense ahead of the matchup with Nebraska.

Northwestern looks for stability with yet-to-be-named quarterback

In typical fashion, coach Pat Fitzgerald refused to name who his starting quarterback will be when the Cats take on the Cornhuskers on Saturday. The battle for NU’s lead signal-caller has been narrowed down to two contenders since spring camp: junior Ryan Hilinski and sophomore Brendan Sullivan.

Hilinski, who appeared in nine games last season and started in five, is a known commodity. The South Carolina transfer led the Cats with 978 yards through the air in 2021, recording three touchdowns and four interceptions. Much like the Cats’ entire QB room, though, Hilinski’s season was marred with inconsistency. In 2022, he appears to be the top dog. The familiarity in Year Two under offensive coordinator Mike Bajakian is providing Hilinski confidence heading into the new campaign, and he said in a press conference he is in “a totally different place.”

But if Hilinski once again struggles under center, Bajakian and Fitzgerald could quickly turn to Sullivan. The former three-star recruit has not seen action for NU but impressed enough throughout camp for the QB competition to be “neck-and-neck” leading up to Week 0, according to Fitzgerald.

Whether it’s Hilinski or Sullivan, NU needs stability or another sub-.500 season could be in the cards again.

MVP: Whoever turns the ball over less between Hilinski and Sullivan

Big season approaching?: Hopefully one of Hilinski or Sullivan

Deep and talented running back room sets the tone for NU

While the quarterback room lacks in stability, the Cats’ running back corps has it in droves. Highlighted by a pair of captains and a group that goes at least four deep, Fitzgerald has options galore.

Junior captain Evan Hull, who rushed for 1,009 yards last season, headlines the group. The Maple Grove, Minnesota native was an All-Big Ten honorable mention in 2021 and will be looking to build on his seven rushing touchdowns. He rushed for more than 80 yards on seven occasions last season, including a 22-carry, 216-yard and two-touchdown performance against Ohio.

Joining Hull in the backfield are graduate student Andrew Clair, junior Cam Porter and sophomore Anthony Tyus III. Clair, in his second year at NU but sixth in D-1 football, recorded 394 all-purpose yards and a touchdown last season. A fellow captain, Clair provides great depth and wisdom to the group.

The main excitement for this running back room stems from the return of Porter, who suffered a season-ending lower body injury in the 2021 preseason. The 5-foot-10 back recorded more than 300 yards rushing and four touchdowns in the final three games of the 2020 campaign. Adding him to a backfield that already features Hull and Clair is a massive boost to this offense.

Meanwhile, Tyus posted 210 yards rushing and a touchdown in nine appearances last season but will likely fall behind the other three backs in this group.

The Cats’ running back room is the strength of the offense and should be the central point of attack heading into 2022 — it just has to get support from the offensive line.

MVP: Hull

Big season approaching?: Porter. Even though he’s splitting the load, if he’s fully healthy, NU can hopefully expect a return to his late 2020 form.

Malik Washington and Bryce Kirtz headline receiving room and tight ends

Senior Malik Washington will headline the group this season after recording 45 receptions, 587 yards and two touchdowns in 2021. Junior wideout Bryce Kirtz, who suffered a season-ending injury midway through last year’s campaign, finished the season with more than 200 yards receiving and should also highlight the group this year. After that, though, a lot is up in the air.

The wide receiving corps is littered with depth and options for Bajakian to use alongside Washington and Kirtz, but playmakers will need to emerge quickly. The leading candidate is NU’s new No. 1 uniform-wearer, senior receiver Raymond Niro III, who has spent much of his career in Evanston on special teams. Bajakian could also look to sophomore Jacob Gill, who hauled in eight receptions for 85 yards and a touchdown last season; junior Genson Hooper Price and junior Wayne Dennis Jr., among others.

At tight end, junior Marshall Lang hauled in 11 receptions for 68 yards and three touchdowns in 2021, while graduate student Charlie Mangieri had nine receptions, also for 68 yards. The pair will likely lead the group for the Cats this season.

MVP: Washington

Big season approaching?: Kirtz

Peter Skoronski, the pièce de résistance up front, leads veteran-laden O-line

That title may not be fair to the rest of the offensive line, but when you have a group headlined by a potential first-round draft pick, such is the case.

Junior Peter Skoronski has been tabbed by many as the best tackle in the country, and rightfully so. In two years at left tackle for NU, Skoronski has allowed just 23 QB hurries, 10 QB hits and four sacks in 1,500 snaps. The spotlight has shone on Skoronski since his freshman year in 2020, so the preseason hype is nothing new. He joins Hull and Clair as a captain on the offense this season.

Along with Skoronski up front, the Cats also return three other starters in graduate student right tackle Ethan Wiederkehr, senior center Charlie Schmidt and junior left guard Josh Priebe. Senior Conrad Rowley is expected to slide into that starting right guard slot, but versatile graduate transfer Vincent Picozzi will battle for the spot as well.

The group enters the season with experience and depth, which will be key in establishing NU’s run game early and often as the quarterback situation remains in flux.

MVP: Skoronski

Big season approaching?: Picozzi for his versatility.

