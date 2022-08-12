The Daily Northwestern’s 2022 Orientation Issue

Welcome to Northwestern. Your origin story begins here. begins here. At NU and in Evanston, you’ll find a unique community ready to greet and support you through the next few years. We hope you’ll love this new home and learn how to make the most of your time here. If you’re not sure where to start, The Daily is here to help.

In this Orientation Issue, you’ll find guides to navigating housing, healthcare, classes, clubs and so much more. To help you get to know your new city, we’ve compiled explainers to Evanston politics as well as advice for finding your new coffee shop study spot or favorite bubble tea. Whether you can’t wait to cheer on the Wildcats at Welsh-Ryan Arena or you’re already planning your a capella audition songs, we’ve got you covered. There’s something for everyone, and we can’t wait for you to get here.

