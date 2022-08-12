Swimming and Diving: Northwestern looks to build on Big Ten, national standing

Northwestern capped off a solid season in 2021-22, breaking numerous school records and finishing fifth in the women’s Big Ten Championships and sixth in the men’s Big Ten Championships.

Under coach Katie Robinson’s second season as head coach, the Wildcats saw strong success with their relays.

The women broke school records in both the 200- and 400-yard medley relays during the season, each earning All-American honorable mentions at NCAA Championships. The men clinched the 200-yard medley relay school record, which had last been set in 2007 by a team of Olympians and world champions.

At the NCAA Championships, then-graduate student Sophie Angus and then-senior Tara Vovk finished seventh and eighth, respectively, in the 100-yard breaststroke, each achieving All-American honors. Junior Lola Mull also earned All-American honors with a seventh-place finish in the 1,650-yard freestyle.

On the men’s side, senior Kevin Houseman’s 10th-place finish in the 100-yard breast marked the first time the men’s team scored points at the NCAA Championships since 2017.

NU’s diving squad had several record-breaking performances as well. Then-senior Yohan Eskrick-Parkinson set school records in the men’s 1-meter and 3-meter springboard, senior Jaye Patrick set the women’s 1-meter springboard school record and senior Markie Hopkins snagged honorable mention All-American honors with a 12th-place finish in the platform event at the NCAA Championships.

The Wildcats have maintained momentum to make quite a splash this summer. Angus won the Canadian national championship in the 100-meter breast and was one of five NU swimmers and divers to compete at the 2022 FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary. Olympic bronze medalist and senior Federico Burdisso took home gold at that meet in the 400-meter medley relay, setting a new European record with his team.

These next few seasons will be crucial for NU as it aims to continue its upward trajectory in the Big Ten before California teams USC and UCLA jump into the mix in 2024.

