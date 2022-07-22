CAPTURED: ‘Cowboy Bob’ steals the show at Wirtz Center

“Cowboy Bob” brings the Wild West to the average Chili’s server’s life. Peggy Jo, played by Communication junior Natalie Daninhirsch, takes her world by the reins in her double life as Cowboy Bob — the most wanted bank robber in Texas. The musical, loosely based on real-life events, explores themes of family obligations, feelings of stagnation and the courage to redefine life. The Virginia Wadsworth Wirtz Center for the Performing Arts will premiere the musical on Friday, July 22, with a second showing on Saturday, July 23.

