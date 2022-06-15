Evanston battles heat wave, tornadoes

Evanston Public Library. The library is one of the city’s cooling centers during this week’s heat wave.

Evanston braced for multiple severe weather events this week, including a tornado warning and excessive heat warning.

Sirens sounded in Evanston on Monday when a severe thunderstorm moved east over suburban Cook County. The storm was accompanied by wind gusts up to 84 miles per hour and hail. The National Weather Service issued a tornado watch and a thunderstorm warning for Evanston on Monday evening during this period.

The worst was over in Evanston by 7 p.m., however, when the storm shifted toward the southeast. The tornado watch was lifted for all Illinois counties just after 9 p.m.

By noon on Tuesday, the weather service placed Evanston, along with several other Chicago suburbs, under an Excessive Heat Warning.

Temperatures soared Tuesday, when Midway Airport hit triple-digit temperatures for the first time in nearly a decade. Evanston’s forecasted high, however, reached 97 F Wednesday, with expected heat indices between 105-109 F in Evanston.

Ahead of the forecasted high temperatures, Evanston encouraged citizens to take a break from the heat and shelter at city-run cooling centers at the Levy Senior Center, Robert Crown Community Center and Evanston Public Library.

The city also recommended residents drink plenty of water, reduce physical activity, stay in shaded outdoor areas, check on at-risk and elderly residents and take cool baths or showers to prevent heat-related illnesses.

Although the Excessive Heat Warning expired Wednesday evening, temperatures will remain hot in Evanston. The expected high on Thursday is 93 F, and temperatures are predicted to be in the low 90s again early next week.

