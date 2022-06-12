Captured: Class of ’22 makes one last march (back) through The Arch

Welcome to The Daily’s photo blog: Captured. This is a space for The Daily’s photographers to share their best work, including photos from weekend performances and events around the community. You can contact the photo editor by emailing [email protected].

The Class of ’22 gathered on Deering Meadow on Friday evening to bring their Northwestern experience full circle with March Back Through the Arch. The event was a throwback to students’ freshman year when they marched into campus through The Arch. On this day, students walked out through The Arch and into their futures ahead.

Gallery | 9 Photos Esther Lim/The Daily Northwestern Graduates walk through The Arch with friends they made at NU.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @EshLim1213

Related Stories:

— Captured: March Through the Arch 2016

— Captured: March Through the Arch 2015

— With graduation approaching, seniors reflect on their time at Northwestern