Captured: Class of ’22 makes one last march (back) through The Arch
June 12, 2022
Welcome to The Daily’s photo blog: Captured. This is a space for The Daily’s photographers to share their best work, including photos from weekend performances and events around the community. You can contact the photo editor by emailing [email protected].
The Class of ’22 gathered on Deering Meadow on Friday evening to bring their Northwestern experience full circle with March Back Through the Arch. The event was a throwback to students’ freshman year when they marched into campus through The Arch. On this day, students walked out through The Arch and into their futures ahead.
Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @EshLim1213
