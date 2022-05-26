The Weekend Ahead: Campus performances to catch for Week 9

Check out the upcoming campus and city performances in Week 9.

If you’re looking for weekend plans, here are some student performances you won’t want to miss.

Lipstick Theatre: She Believed She Could, So She Did

Norris University Center Wildcat Room

Saturday 10 p.m.

Free, pay what you can

Join Lipstick Theatre this Saturday for a night of standup comedy and improv. Donations will go to Sister District Project to protect abortion rights.

The Bix: Diary of a Bixy Kid

John J. Louis Hall Room 119

Saturday 7 and 10 p.m.

$5 at the door

The Bix, Northwestern’s musical improv group, will perform a fully improvised musical on Saturday. Venmo or cash will be accepted as payment.

Mudlark Theater: I’m Smiling Beneath This Mask

Ridgeville Park District

Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 7 p.m.

Free, $15 suggested donation

Written and performed by actors aged 10 to 15, this performance will focus on personal accounts of young people’s experiences during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wirtz Center: Water by the Spoonful

Wirtz Center for the Performing Arts Ethel M. Barber Theater

Thursday, Friday and Saturday 7:30 p.m., Sunday 2 p.m.

$6 for NU students, $25 for general public

This story of a veteran’s journey to find community and understanding follows a man working in a sandwich shop in Philadelphia after returning from Iraq. The play transcends physical time and space, moving into the virtual world.

Jewish Theatre Ensemble: Spring Awakening

Shanley Pavilion

Friday 6:30 and 10 p.m., Saturday 2 and 7 p.m.

Free

Based on an 1891 German play, Spring Awakening is a rock coming-of-age musical focusing on themes of discovery. This play contains themes of abuse/assault, suicide, sex/masturbation, rape, abortion/reproductive trauma and strong language. Viewer discretion advised.

Lovers & Madmen: Twelfth Night

Evanston campus

Saturday 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Free

This modern rendition of William Shakespeare’s classic play will not be centered in any one location on campus; rather, it will roam around campus and ask the audience to follow. The “traveling tale” will begin at the east entrance to Annenberg Hall.

