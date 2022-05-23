Captured: Mayfest Productions brings 50th Dillo Day to the Lakefill
May 23, 2022
Mayfest Productions held its 50th Dillo Day on Saturday — the first in-person Dillo Day after two years of virtual performances. The student-run music festival featured daytime headliner Remi Wolf and nighttime headliner Dominic Fike.
