Artist Radhia Rahman highlights expression and identity in APIDA Heritage Month workshop

Radhia Rahman, an illustrator based in Queens, New York, ran a sketchbook workshop called “Sketching as Meditation” as part of Multicultural Student Affairs’ Asian Pacific Islander Desi American Heritage Month programming. Attendees were given art supplies and sketched along to music. Radhia shared her experiences working in the art industry, highlighting the different platforms — from YouTube to Patreon — on which artists can share their work. As a first-generation, queer, Bengali-American illustrator, Radhia spoke about expressing all of their identities in their artwork.

