The Weekend Ahead: Campus performances to catch for Week 6

If you’re looking for weekend plans, here are some of the student performances you don’t want to miss.

The 91st Annual Waa-Mu Show: “A Peculiar Inheritance”

Cahn Auditorium

Friday, Saturday 7:30 p.m., Sunday 2 p.m.

$10 for full-time NU students, see site for other pricing

Taking inspiration from 2019’s “Knives Out,” this original, almost entirely student-produced whodunit play will be put on three times for the final weekend.

Sit & Spin: The Fellatio

Shanley Pavilion

Friday, Saturday 10 p.m.

$5 suggested donation

Join performance art group Sit & Spin and Filet Mignon for a night of “bloody, meaty drag,” as the group’s Instagram post described the show.

Sit & Spin: Sit & Stand Up

Fisk Hall 217

Friday, Sunday 10 p.m.

$2

Northwestern’s longest-running stand-up comedy show will make another appearance this weekend. Each night of stand-up will feature different sets, so attendees are encouraged to attend both nights.

WAVE Productions: Fact or Fiction? Urban Legends in the Post-Covid Era

University Hall 122

Friday, Saturday 10 p.m.

Free, seats can be reserved here

This presentation will focus on how university campuses in the U.S. serve as a particular microcosm for urban legends and how many of those have gone untold in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Viewer discretion is advised.

Eigthday Theater Club: The Butterfly Lovers

Virginia Wadsworth Wirtz Center for the Performing Arts 101

Friday 7:30 p.m., Saturday 2:30 and 7:30 p.m.

Free

Adapted from “The Butterfly Lovers,” a traditional Chinese folklore romance, this play will dive into expectations of love and marriage under Chinese cultural context from both modern and ancient times. The performance will explore how the role of women is shaped by love and marriage in Chinese culture. The play will be performed in English.

SLIPPAGE Lab: reorientations

Abbott Hall 203

Friday, Saturday 8 p.m.

Free

“How do we gather? How do we move? Where would we go?” The group’s website description asks these questions, exploring how shared creation and intersectionality align.

Dale Duro: The Rebirth

Technological Institute Ryan Auditorium

Friday 8 p.m., Saturday 9 p.m.

$0-$7, must be purchased ahead of time

In the group’s second-ever in-person performance, Dale Duro will showcase a variety of Latin American dances, including bachata, cumbia, reggaeton and more. The shows will feature guest performers each night: Afrothunda Dance Troupe and Ballet Folklórico Mexicano de Northwestern on Friday and Mariachi Northwestern on Saturday.

Sustainable Evanston: Fashion Show Fundraiser

1117 Foster St.

Friday 5 p.m.

$5 suggested donation

This fashion show will feature original pieces crafted by members of Sustainable Evanston as well as other community members. All items were made fully from donated, recycled material. The fundraiser will feature a vintage pop-up shop, a raffle and a performance from DJ Moondog. Sustainable Evanston has set a fundraising goal of $2,000 for the event.

Northwestern Medical Orchestra: Spring Concert

Rubloff Building Thorne Auditorium and virtual

Friday 7 p.m.

Free

This spring concert will feature music played by an orchestra composed of Feinberg Medical School students. For those unable to attend the Chicago concert in person, a Zoom stream will be available.

Extreme Measures: Spring Show

Seabury Hall

Friday, Saturday 9 p.m.

$5

Extreme Measures, an a cappella group, will present its spring show this weekend with the theme of “EM Goes to the Farmer’s Market.” Masks are encouraged.

