News Quiz: The Clothesline Project, Illinois governor elections and leaving NU
May 2, 2022
Results
#1. When did the Clothesline Project on bringing awareness to gender-based violence begin?
#2. Who of the following is not a candidate for the upcoming Illinois gubernatorial?
#3. To the nearest hundred, how many COVID-19 tests did the University receive this week?
#4. Which Northwestern men’s basketball player is transferring to Duke University in the fall?
#5. What event did the South Asian Students Alliance and OM at Northwestern host Saturday?
#6. Which Illinois law requires public schools to teach students about LGBTQ+ people’s contributions to state and national history?
#7. What was the name of the show improv group Out Da Box put on over the weekend?
#8. Where was Queer Prom! hosted Friday night?
#9. Which university system is Vice President for Student Affairs Julie Payne-Kirchmeier going to after departing NU this summer?
#10. When was the last all-night environmental teach-out hosted at NU?
