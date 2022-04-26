Northwestern dining halls to partake in plant-forward event on Stop Food Waste Day

Northwestern Dining will join 300 colleges and universities Wednesday for a “Grate-Ful” event to celebrate Stop Food Waste Day and combat food insecurity, the University announced Tuesday.

The initiative will feature a plant-forward station in all dining halls, with unique events happening at each location. Students can make dog treats out of food scraps at Sargent, participate in a zero food waste teaching kitchen at Allison or sample hot sauces at Foster-Walker Complex.

Dining halls across the country are pledging to reduce their food waste by 50% on Wednesday. NU Dining will track its progress over the course of the day according to the University. If the goal is met, NU will host ice cream socials.

“We are so excited to not only give our students an opportunity to help the planet, but to help others in need, as well,” said Laura Lapp, the vice president of operations of Compass Group, in a news release. “During Earth Month, Grate-Ful gives us a chance to reflect on the gratitude we have for the Earth and what it gives us, and for our campus community.”

Additionally, Norris University Center will host a space for students to pack bags to fight food insecurity. These bags are part of a national initiative to donate 50,000 “Packed with Purpose” bags to local food pantries across the country.

Chartwells Higher Education, part of Compass Group, is leading the initiative.

“Giving back to the communities we serve is vital to us, so during Earth Month, we wanted to create an event that gives us an opportunity to do so in an Earth-friendly way,” said Lisa McEuen, CEO of Chartwells Higher Education, in the release. “Celebrating Stop Food Waste Day also allowed us to incorporate new, exciting activities for students.”

