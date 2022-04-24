Captured: ‘Cats take down the Spartans in three-game series

Jorge Melendez, Reporter
April 24, 2022

Welcome to The Daily’s photo blog: Captured. This is a space for The Daily’s photographers to share their best work, including photos from weekend performances and events around the community. You can contact the photo editor by emailing [email protected].

Northwestern (18-17, 6-6 Big Ten) took advantage of the warm weather this weekend to win two of its three games against the Michigan State Spartans (16-21, 3-9 Big Ten). The Wildcats dominated their first game Saturday, tallying 14 points against Michigan’s two. The Cats controlled the second game as graduate student pitcher Michael Farinelli held the Spartans to no runs until the eighth inning.

A player wearing a purple jersey gives a toddler fan wearing a purple jersey a fist bump.
A player wearing a purple jersey that reads “Northwestern 29” takes a large step and throws a baseball.Players wearing purple jerseys huddle and converse. A player in a purple jersey holds a baseball bat and gets ready for a player in a green jersey to throw a baseball.A player walking to home base holds and hits their helmet with two other players holding their helmets to celebrate a home run. A player in a purple jersey swings at a baseball.A player wearing a purple jersey catches a baseball in the outfield.A catcher wearing a purple jersey, a helmet, and a chest protector catches a baseball.A player wearing a purple jersey holding a baseball bat tries to bunt a baseball.A player wearing a helmet, a purple jersey, and a chest plate walks to their spot behind a player wearing a gray jersey. A player in a purple jersey fixes their helmet in preparation to bat.

 

Email: [email protected]

Related Stories:

Baseball: Northwestern emerges victorious against Saint Louis Tuesday after a disappointing weekend

Baseball: Late-game heroics carry Northwestern to two walk-off victories in consecutive days

Baseball: Northwestern putting pieces together after slow start, wins 10 of last 12 contests