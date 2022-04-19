Pritzker: Pace, Metra, CTA mask mandates lifted

A Pace bus passes under the Chicago Transit Authority Purple Line. As of Tuesday, masks are no longer required on either.

Patrons will no longer be required to wear masks on Illinois public transit following a Tuesday announcement from Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

Masks will become optional at Illinois airports, Pritzker said, in addition to Pace buses, Metra trains and Chicago Transit Authority buses and trains. The announcement comes after a federal judge’s decision Monday overturning a government plan to enforce federal mask mandates through May 3. The Biden administration announced Tuesday it would appeal the decision.

In the meantime, the most recent Centers for Disease Control and Protection mandates requiring masks on flights and other public forms of travel will be void.

In an email to patrons, CTA, Pace and Metra spokespeople each affirmed Tuesday their trains and buses would no longer require passengers to wear masks.

“This has been a difficult period for everyone,” the email said. “Let’s all do what we can to help each other on the way back.”

