Northwestern announces partnership with TimelyMD to provide free, virtual mental health care services

Searle Hall. Northwestern announced a partnership with TimelyMD, which will provide students with free, virtual mental health services.

Northwestern will partner with TimelyMD — a virtual health and well-being services provider for higher education — to offer students free support, the University announced Tuesday.

TimelyMD uses its TimelyCare platform to provide access to health services any time of day. TimelyCare will expand NU’s existing services to provide virtual access to scheduled counseling, on-demand access to mental health practitioners, health coaching and group sessions. The launch is part of the University’s “ongoing efforts” to offer students additional wellness services, the announcement said.

“No matter the time of year, your well-being remains our top priority — even more so amid a rising need for mental health services and care in higher education and in our society at large,” the announcement said.

TimelyCare’s services include weekly guided meditations and group yoga sessions, appointments for managing sleep and nutrition and sessions with a licensed counselor.

NU’s existing services at Counseling and Psychological Services, the Center for Awareness, Response & Education and Health Promotion and Wellness remain available for students. More information about TimelyCare can be found on their website.

