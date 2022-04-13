Captured: Late Nights at the Library

Welcome to The Daily’s photo blog: Captured. This is a space for The Daily’s photographers to share their best work, including photos from weekend performances and events around the community. You can contact the photo editor by emailing [email protected].

University Library is usually open until 2 a.m., Seeley G. Mudd Library is open all night and Brewbike slings coffees until well after 9 p.m. most days. But who uses these late-night spaces, and what exactly are they doing? From night owls to procrastinators to student workers, here are some portraits of the late nights at Northwestern.

Gallery | 9 Photos Mika Ellison/The Daily Northwestern April 4, 10:30 p.m.: Weinberg sophomore Suzanne Bian on working the late-night shift at Brewbike: “I feel like there’s solidarity, like I see people struggling and getting Red Eyes [two shots of espresso and drip coffee], and I’m like ‘okay, I know what you’re going through.’”

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @MikaEllison23

