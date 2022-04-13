Captured: Late Nights at the Library
April 13, 2022
University Library is usually open until 2 a.m., Seeley G. Mudd Library is open all night and Brewbike slings coffees until well after 9 p.m. most days. But who uses these late-night spaces, and what exactly are they doing? From night owls to procrastinators to student workers, here are some portraits of the late nights at Northwestern.
