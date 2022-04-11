News Quiz: dance groups, skaters and coffee shop performances
April 11, 2022
Results
Thanks for taking our news quiz! Before sharing your results, read up on local housing developments or staffings shifts in the sports world.
#1. What local coffee shop started a partnership to feature local student artists?
#2. Which television star did For Members Only host last week during the annual State of the Black Union?
#3. Which nearby college or university will be offering a free degree program to Black, male-identifying locals?
#4. Which student dance group performed its annual spring show in Technological Institute on April 9?
#5. At which university will Northwestern’s women’s basketball associate head coach and recruiting coordinator Kate Popovec be the next head women’s basketball head coach?
#6. What nationwide initiative did Evanston recently join to improve housing development?
#7. Which building is the Gender and Sexuality Resource Center being temporarily moved to?
#8. For what local venue did Evanston residents just approve skate park plans for?
#9. About what percentage of Evanston’s student population is homeschooled?
#10. What citywide system is Evanston rehabilitating using the Cured-In-Place Pipe process starting April 13?
