Captured: Northwestern defeats Minnesota 75-62

A+man+playing+basketball+in+a+black+jersey+dribbles+the+ball+aggressively+while+being+defended+by+a+man+in+a+yellow+jersey.

Gabe Bider/The Daily Northwestern

Gabe Bider, Assistant Photo Editor
March 7, 2022

Welcome to The Daily’s photo blog: Captured. This is a space for The Daily’s photographers to share their best work, including photos from weekend performances and events around the community. You can contact the photo editor by emailing [email protected].

Northwestern’s men’s basketball team finished its regular season at home on Sunday. The Cats came out victorious over Minnesota with a score of 75-62. Sunday also marked senior night, honoring Pete Nance, Ryan Greer and Elyjah Williams. Nance had an emotional final regular season game, scoring his thousandth career point and ending the game with a double-double.

A basketball player takes a shot while in mid-air.A man in a black jersey drives toward the hoop while a player wearing yellow defends him.A man in a black jersey shoots a basketball from under the hoop.A man in a black jersey shoots a layup. A man in a black jersey dribbles a ball while being defended by a player in a yellow jersey.A man in a black jersey shoots a ball while being defended by a man in a yellow jersey.A man a black jersey dribbles past a player in a yellow jersey. Many people cheer for a basketball game. A player in a black jersey is out of focus in the foreground. A man sheds tears while hugging another person.Players in black jerseys hug each other.A man cries while another man smiles and looks at him.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @gabebider

 

Related Stories: 

Rapid Recap: Northwestern 75, Minnesota 62

Men’s Basketball: Northwestern loses a game to forget by 21 to No. 24 Iowa

Men’s Basketball: In a game of haves and have-nots, Northwestern falls short in most categories