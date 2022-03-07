Captured: Northwestern defeats Minnesota 75-62

Welcome to The Daily’s photo blog: Captured. This is a space for The Daily’s photographers to share their best work, including photos from weekend performances and events around the community. You can contact the photo editor by emailing [email protected].

Northwestern’s men’s basketball team finished its regular season at home on Sunday. The Cats came out victorious over Minnesota with a score of 75-62. Sunday also marked senior night, honoring Pete Nance, Ryan Greer and Elyjah Williams. Nance had an emotional final regular season game, scoring his thousandth career point and ending the game with a double-double.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @gabebider

Related Stories:

— Rapid Recap: Northwestern 75, Minnesota 62

— Men’s Basketball: Northwestern loses a game to forget by 21 to No. 24 Iowa

— Men’s Basketball: In a game of haves and have-nots, Northwestern falls short in most categories