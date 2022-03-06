(Joanne Haner/The Daily Northwestern)

Block 8: Wildcat Country

Joanne Haner, Assistant Photo Editor

March 6, 2022

Welcome to The Daily’s photo blog: Captured. This is a space for The Daily’s photographers to share their best work, including photos from weekend performances and events around the community. You can contact the photo editor by emailing [email protected].

Northwestern Dance Marathon’s Block 8 came to a close at 7 p.m. With appearances from University President Morton Schapiro and crowd surfing during Darude’s “Sandstorm,” Block 8 kept students awake during the beginning of the final stretch. 

A girl in a pink cowboy hat poses for a picture. A girl in striped overalls and white cowboy hat holds a dog. A girl with a red bandana around her neck spreads her arms in dance. “Wildcat Country” is painted on a white sign hanging under a lighted arch. A girl in striped overalls crowdsurfs. A man in a purple quarter zip speaks into a microphone.People yank on a rope during a game of tug-of-war.A crowd prepares itself for a mosh pit. Someone in a black hoodie and yellow bandana talks to friends in a circle. Underneath pink lighting in a tent, a group learns a dance.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @joanne_n_h

Related Stories: 

Block 7: Recharge and Refuel

Block 6: Light and Frights

Block 5: Wake Up and Smell the Roses

The Daily Northwestern • Copyright 2022 • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNOLog in