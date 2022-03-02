Captured: OM at Northwestern exhibits traditional Hindu performing arts at its 2022 Classical Arts Showcase
March 2, 2022
For the first time since the pandemic, Northwestern community members took to the stage Saturday for OM at Northwestern’s Classical Arts Showcase. In a celebration of Hindustani classical art, the performance featured four dancers and two singers.
