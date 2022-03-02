Captured: OM at Northwestern exhibits traditional Hindu performing arts at its 2022 Classical Arts Showcase

OM at Northwestern Co-president and Weinberg sophomore Arushi Tiwari opened the 2022 Hindu Classical Arts Showcase by singing a song which praises and worships the god Ganesh Ji, the remover of obstacles. It is customary to perform this ritual when beginning an auspicious event or celebration.

For the first time since the pandemic, Northwestern community members took to the stage Saturday for OM at Northwestern’s Classical Arts Showcase. In a celebration of Hindustani classical art, the performance featured four dancers and two singers.

Gallery | 7 Photos Ava Mandoli/The Daily Northwestern Second-year Ph.D. student Mythreyi Ramesh followed Tiwari by performing Bharatanatyam, one of the oldest forms of Indian classical dance. Ramesh’s dance is meant to praise the god Krishna, who uses his flute to capture his devotees' hearts. The song is filled with imagery of peacocks dancing under the moonlight and Krishna’s attire fluttering in the gentle breeze.

