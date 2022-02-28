Captured: Wildcats dominate at conference championships

Joanne Haner/The Daily Northwestern

Joanne Haner and Angeli Mittal
February 28, 2022

Welcome to The Daily’s photo blog: Captured. This is a space for The Daily’s photographers to share their best work, including photos from weekend performances and events around the community. You can contact the photo editor by emailing [email protected].

Northwestern competed in its conference championships in women’s fencing Sunday at Welsh-Ryan Arena. The Wildcats locked horns with Denison, Cleveland State, Lawrence, Wayne State and Ohio State. The championships concluded a successful regular season for NU, which will now turn its attention to NCAA Regionals in March.

The fencer on the left jumps as they reach their weapon towards their opponent located on the left.The fencer on the right leans back in rejoice after a match with their opponent on the left, who is taking off their head attire.The fencer on the left crouches down and points their weapon up towards their opponent.The fencer on the right crouches down and points their weapon up towards their opponent.The fencer on the left is slightly slower than the one on the left, both of whom are pointing their weapons at the other.The fencer on the right points their weapon towards their opponent.Two fencers look at each other in position, about to attack.The fencer on the right pumps their fist after a match with the opponent leaning forward on the left.The fencer on the left leans forward as they try to attack their opponent.The fencer on the left extends their arm over their head while pointing their fencing weapon towards their opponent.Several fencing team members gather together and high-five.

