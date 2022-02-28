Captured: Wildcats dominate at conference championships

Welcome to The Daily’s photo blog: Captured. This is a space for The Daily’s photographers to share their best work, including photos from weekend performances and events around the community. You can contact the photo editor by emailing [email protected].

Northwestern competed in its conference championships in women’s fencing Sunday at Welsh-Ryan Arena. The Wildcats locked horns with Denison, Cleveland State, Lawrence, Wayne State and Ohio State. The championships concluded a successful regular season for NU, which will now turn its attention to NCAA Regionals in March.

