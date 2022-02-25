Women’s Basketball: Northwestern’s Lauryn Satterwhite sets season and career high in last game at Welsh-Ryan Arena

Graduate guard Lauryn Satterwhite set a season career high of 20 points in Thursday’s win over Purdue. In her last game at Welsh-Ryan Arena, Satterwhite’s offensive dominance lifted the Wildcats to victory.

With a six-point lead, senior guard Veronica Burton grabbed the defensive rebound and made a fast break run to the other end of the court. Having numbers, she passed the ball to a wide-open graduate guard Lauryn Satterwhite for a beyond-the-arc bucket.

The three-point jumper gave Satterwhite a total of 14 points — nearly tying her career season high for points in the first 30 minutes of regulation.

Northwestern (16-10, 8-7 Big Ten) defeated Purdue (16-12, 7-10 Big Ten) 68-51 at Welsh-Ryan Arena. Thursday’s Senior Night matchup celebrated Burton, senior forward Courtney Shaw, senior guard Jess Sancataldo and senior guard Sydney Wood. And yet, Satterwhite — the honorary fifth year senior — led the way, setting a new career high of 20 points.

“It was awesome setting a new career high in my last game at Welsh Ryan Arena,” Satterwhite said. “I came back for a reason, and it was specifically to grow closer with this (senior) class to experience moments like this.”

Defeating the Boilermakers earlier this month, NU aimed to sweep their conference opponents in the last home game of the regular season. Starting solid, NU gained a five-point advantage early in the first quarter courtesy of the senior starters. But Purdue clawed back, causing the Cats’ offense to be put to the test.

After the first quarter ended with a tight two-point differential, Satterwhite kicked into the next gear during the second quarter. Going five-for-five on field goals and two-for-two on three-point shots, Satterwhite’s 12 points in the period boosted NU’s momentum in the contest, extending the lead to almost double digits.

Coach Joe McKeown said Satterwhite’s return for her fifth year has played a central role in the team’s success this season. Almost approaching her career high record before halftime, Satterwhite’s versatility and range on the court gave Purdue trouble.

“Here she is, senior night times two, and she’s had one of her best games,” McKeown said.

Although she started the third quarter cold, Satterwhite still played an active role on the floor. Being more of a facilitator, she contributed to Burton and Shaw getting back on the scoreboard with pick and roll plays. Her presence on the court was impactful and helped guide the younger players on the court to keep their lead.

Then, Satterwhite found her rhythm again in the fourth quarter, recording an additional six points. Setting a new season career high with the three-point jumper early in the timeframe, the Arizona native left everything on the court. Burton said Satterwhite has been such a crucial member to this team. She felt Satterwhite’s performance and energy today motivated the squad to bring the game home.

Her stellar performance against the Boilermakers was, arguably, her best game of the season. Thursday’s win was critical with the regular season winding down and the Big Ten Tournament approaching. With Satterwhite being an offensive force on the floor, the Cats’ chances for making it far in the postseason look high.

“Lauryn brings a lot to this team, on the court and off the court,” Burton said. “She is the glue of this team and holds us together.”

