Captured: Cats celebrate senior night and last home game with a victory

Northwestern (16-10, 8-7 Big Ten) walked out of Ryan Fieldhouse with a victory at its last home game of the season against Purdue (16-12, 7-10 Big Ten) Thursday. The Wildcats had a strong lead against Purdue for most of the game, ultimately winning 68-51, representing the team’s second win against the Boilermakers this season. The team will be playing its last game of the season at Nebraska Sunday.

