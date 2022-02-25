Captured: Cats celebrate senior night and last home game with a victory

Person+in+black+jersey+runs+past+other+players+with+a+basketball+in+hand.

Angeli Mittal/Daily Senior Staffer

Angeli Mittal, Photo Editor
February 25, 2022

Northwestern (16-10, 8-7 Big Ten) walked out of Ryan Fieldhouse with a victory at its last home game of the season against Purdue (16-12, 7-10 Big Ten) Thursday. The Wildcats had a strong lead against Purdue for most of the game, ultimately winning 68-51, representing the team’s second win against the Boilermakers this season. The team will be playing its last game of the season at Nebraska Sunday.

Person in a black jersey aims for the hoop.Several basketball players reach for the ball.Individuals in purple attire cheer on the side of the basketball court.A person in a black jersey holds the ball but falls back as someone else in a yellow jersey tries to grab it.A person in a black jersey dribbles past several other players.Members of the marching band cheer with instruments in hand.A basketball player in a black jersey jumps and throws the ball into the hoop.Several basketball players look up towards the hoop.Basketball players in black jerseys cheer from the sidelines.Player in a black jersey dribbles past another player.

