Where does Northwestern’s food waste go?

Have you ever wondered what happens to Northwestern’s leftover dining hall food? The waste, which measures up to about 3.6 tons, gets composted every week. Some trays of food that do not go out to serve go to Campus Kitchen, a group that repackages the food to give to community members in need.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @BoasSamantha

Related Stories:

— Northwestern Dining launches more sustainable to-go container program

— Mixed thoughts, sustainability concerns on dining during Wildcat Wellness