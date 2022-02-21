From the Archives: Main Library’s origin story

Main Library, which opened in 1970, is one of the main study hubs at Northwestern. The library gets its unique structure and radial shelving system from architect Walter Netsch’s geometric concept of field theory. No idea what that is? Watch this episode of The Daily’s From the Archives series to find out.

