Captured: Wildcats victorious at first home tennis match of the season

Tennis+player+in+a+purple+shirt+holds+a+racket+with+fist+pumped+and+excited+look+on+her+face.

Angeli Mittal, Photo Editor
February 15, 2022

Northwestern women’s tennis defeated Notre Dame in six of the seven completed matches at the Sunday home opener at Combe Tennis Center. The Cats started the game strong after winning the doubles point and continued to procure points during the singles matches, with the Fighting Irish only able to secure one win that day. The wins this weekend occurred after a loss against Georgia Tech last week, and the Wildcats look to continue their homestand wins Sunday against Harvard and Miami.

A tennis player looks at a ball off the frame with a tennis racket held in front of her face.A tennis player stands ready to play tennis, holding her tennis racket in both hands perpendicular to the floor.A tennis player is about to hit a ball with her tennis racket.A tennis player just hit a tennis ball with her racket.A tennis player in a purple shirt has her hand extended in the air as she is about to hit a serve.A tennis player in purple holds a racket with two hands, about to hit a ball.A tennis player in a purple shirt dives forward to hit a ball with her tennis racket.A tennis player just hit a tennis ball. A tennis player extends her arms after hitting a tennis ball.Several tennis players in purple shirts high five each other, smiling.

