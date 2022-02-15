Captured: Wildcats victorious at first home tennis match of the season

Welcome to The Daily’s photo blog: Captured. This is a space for The Daily’s photographers to share their best work, including photos from weekend performances and events around the community. You can contact the photo editor by emailing [email protected].

Northwestern women’s tennis defeated Notre Dame in six of the seven completed matches at the Sunday home opener at Combe Tennis Center. The Cats started the game strong after winning the doubles point and continued to procure points during the singles matches, with the Fighting Irish only able to secure one win that day. The wins this weekend occurred after a loss against Georgia Tech last week, and the Wildcats look to continue their homestand wins Sunday against Harvard and Miami.



Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @amittal27

