COVID-19 positivity rate and case numbers continue to climb

While Northwestern’s positivity rate has been hovering around 2%, this week saw an increase in both the positivity rate and case numbers while the number of tests taken has declined.

Though Northwestern’s positive COVID-19 cases have declined since a spike at the start of the quarter, this week saw cases rise by almost 25% from last week.

The campus positivity rate has stayed at about 2% since the University suspended testing requirements for all students two weeks ago. Now, only students not up to date on vaccination requirements must test twice a week.

Last week, the number of tests taken was around 4,000 — a 50% drop from the number of tests taken the week prior — while the positivity rate remained relatively the same. This week, while the number of tests is still around 4,000, the positivity rate has increased 0.53 percentage points to 2.78%.

Positive case numbers increased to 123 from last week’s 95, rising to 25% of last week’s number while last week’s declined 50% of the week prior.

Out of the 123 new positive cases observed, undergraduate students accounted for 69%, with 85 this week — a proportion that has been increasing week-to-week. Non-undergraduate students constitute 14 of the positive tests, while faculty and staff account for nine and 14 of the remaining cases, respectively.

NU students, faculty and staff are able to receive free, in-person asymptomatic testing at the Donald P. Jacobs Center from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m on weekdays. Those with symptoms should use the northwest side testing entrance at the Jacobs Center to receive in-person testing between 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

