ASG begins process for selecting new ACIR members

Speaker of the Senate Dylan Jost and Parliamentarian Leah Ryzenman. They sit at the front of the room at Associated Student Government’s first in-person Senate meeting of Winter Quarter.

In its first in-person meeting of the quarter, Associated Student Government elected two senators to help select members of Northwestern’s Advisory Committee on Investment Responsibility.

McCormick sophomore and Senator Marcos Rios and Communication junior and Quest+ Senator Jo Scaletty will be responsible for selecting two undergraduate students for the committee. ACIR advises the Board of Trustees on its investments that raise ethical and social concerns. For example, Fossil Free Northwestern proposed to the committee that NU divest from the top oil, gas and coal companies.

The committee consists of two faculty members, undergraduate students, graduate students, alumni and staff members each. ASG is responsible for selecting the two undergraduate students every year. Executive Officer of Accountability Margot Bartol, a Weinberg senior, said the committee is important because it is one of the only ways for students to communicate with the Board of Trustees.

Both senators said this role could lead to “tangible” change. Scaletty said they wanted the position because it could have a lasting impact on the board.

Rios added that the students chosen matter because NU has significant investment funds, and the Board of Trustees does not represent students.

“Having the right students on that committee ensures that we can hold trustees and endowment managers accountable for the investments that they make,” Rios said.

Selecting members for ACIR goes beyond ASG’s traditional responsibilities, such as making recommendations and allocating funds to student groups, Rios said. While those jobs are important, he said the role could expand ASG’s main goal of representing students.

“Having student voices that represent the student body is important, and that’s something I want to be part of,” Rios said.

