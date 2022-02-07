Captured: Northwestern sees victory in first win of Big Ten conference

Welcome to The Daily’s photo blog: Captured. This is a space for The Daily’s photographers to share their best work, including photos from weekend performances and events around the community. You can contact the photo editor by emailing [email protected].

Northwestern (4-4, 2-4 Big Ten) won its first Big Ten home match of the season against Maryland (5-11, 0-7 Big Ten) Sunday. The Cats won all but two of their eight matches against the Terrapins, triumphing 29-7. The Wildcats will compete against Michigan State on opponent turf Friday.

