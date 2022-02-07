Captured: Graffiti Dancers and TONIK Tappers groove in Wirtz for Graffoniks

Graffoniks takes on a hip-hop piece in its show “Temptation.” One of Graffiti’s artistic directors, Weinberg junior Maddie Banich, said she loved working on Graffoniks, which is coming back after a two-year hiatus. Each piece and each dance group have their own choreographers, but there were also collaborations between the two groups. Banich said she appreciates the shared traditions, as well as the variety of the dances and emotions they evoke.

Welcome to The Daily’s photo blog: Captured. This is a space for The Daily’s photographers to share their best work, including photos from weekend performances and events around the community. You can contact the photo editor by emailing [email protected].

Graffiti Dancers and TONIK Tap took the stage this weekend in the Wirtz Ballroom for the seventh annual Graffoniks performance, “Temptation.” The four performance-run took place Friday and Saturday and featured a variety of styles including contemporary, tap and hip-hop. Northwestern students choreographed and performed the show.

Gallery | 12 Photos Julia Nichols/The Daily Northwestern Graffiti dancers leap in unison as part of their performance in “Temptation.” The title of this piece is “Earth to God,” and it was choreographed by Weinberg freshman Kalliope Kobotis.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @juliareesenich

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @chiragb789