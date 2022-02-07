Captured: Graffiti Dancers and TONIK Tappers groove in Wirtz for Graffoniks
February 7, 2022
Graffiti Dancers and TONIK Tap took the stage this weekend in the Wirtz Ballroom for the seventh annual Graffoniks performance, “Temptation.” The four performance-run took place Friday and Saturday and featured a variety of styles including contemporary, tap and hip-hop. Northwestern students choreographed and performed the show.
