Captured: Students go rogue after first major snowfall of the year at Northwestern

Students took advantage of the large snowfall Northwestern experienced Wednesday, from building snowmen to quite literally getting their feet wet during a snowball fight.

After a mostly snow-free December, Northwestern experienced more than 10 inches of snowfall this week. While the wind may persuade people to stay indoors, the snow brought them outdoors — from the student who has three midterms the next day to the student who’s from the sunny Bay Area — with soaring snowmen, snowball fights and surfboard sledding.

Gallery | 10 Photos Gabe Bider/The Daily Northwestern “It’s the middle of the quarter, people want to destress from midterms,” Weinberg junior and Outdoors Club vice president Andrew Laeuger said. “Why not get out and just chuck some snow at people and blow steam that way?”

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @gabebider

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @amittal27