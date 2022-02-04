Captured: Students go rogue after first major snowfall of the year at Northwestern
February 4, 2022
After a mostly snow-free December, Northwestern experienced more than 10 inches of snowfall this week. While the wind may persuade people to stay indoors, the snow brought them outdoors — from the student who has three midterms the next day to the student who’s from the sunny Bay Area — with soaring snowmen, snowball fights and surfboard sledding.
