Evanston to offer 5 free KN95s at EPL, senior center

The city will be providing five free KN95 masks on Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on a first-come, first-served basis. Residents can pick up their free masks at the Levy Center, Evanston Public Library or Evanston Police Department.

The federal government announced Jan. 19 that it will make 400 million N95 respirator masks publicly available at no cost. The masks are highly effective due to their tight fit and high particle filtration rate.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has updated its guidelines on masking Jan. 14, suggesting that N95 and KN95 masks provide the “highest level of protection.”

— Levy Senior Center, 300 Dodge Ave.

— Evanston Public Library, 1703 Orrington Ave.

— Evanston Police Department, 1454 Elmwood Ave.

Evanston will host additional mask distribution events in the future as supply permits.

The federal government began initial distribution last week for N95 respirator masks. Residents can pick up three free N95 masks at some health centers and pharmacies like CVS and Walgreens.

There are currently eight Walgreens pharmacies in Chicago providing free N95s. Select CVS, Target and Meijer locations will also have these respirator masks available.

