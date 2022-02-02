Men’s Basketball: Northwestern edges out Rutgers in overtime 79-78 after worrisome second half

Men’s Basketball

As both Northwestern and Rutgers squads motioned toward their respective benches after the first media timeout’s whistle was called, a back-and-forth contest was expected.

An 8-5 game with the Wildcats holding the lead, the two groups were separated by only two rebounds, one turnover and one assist. By the end of the Tuesday contest, the claim held true, as the winner was determined in overtime.

A down-to-the-wire affair, NU (10-10, 3-8 Big Ten) was able to sneak past the Scarlet Knights in the extra five minutes of play, defeating Rutgers 79-78 (12-9, 6-5 Big Ten) — and snapping a four-game losing streak.

“At the end of the day, we found a way to win,” coach Chris Collins said. “You win by one or you win by 30, it counts in this conference, and we’re excited about it.”

Although the two teams were separated by only a point by the end of the contest, the final score would have never been predicted at the end of the first 20 minutes. Heading into the break, NU held a commanding 18-point lead, thanks to its defensive efficiency.

Stifling the Scarlet Knights offense, the Cats limited their opponents to two made threes out of ten attempts, causing ten turnovers. A large part of this success came from the team’s ability to shut down Rutgers’ number one and two offensive options, forward Ron Harper Jr. and guard Geo Baker. Both players rank in the conference’s top 25 for points at No. 13 and No. 25, respectively, but the two combined for only five points in the first half.

The purple-and-white uniformed team saw the fruits of its defensive labor as well, scoring 14 points off opposing turnovers. NU also shot 46% from deep before halftime — one of the team’s best three point performances this season. Redshirt junior guard Chase Audige credited this hot shooting to the team’s suffocating defense.

“That was a big emphasis coming into the game today,” Audige said. “It feels good when you’re on offense and you know you’re getting stops and you can run your stuff and feel comfortable.”

The Cats extended their lead to a game-high of 24 points three minutes into the second half following junior forward Robbie Beran’s second chance layup, but quickly saw this cushion diminish as the game continued.

As guard Paul Mulcahy dropped 16 in the second period and Harper Jr. awoke from his offensive slumber with 11, the Scarlet Knights switched places with the Wildcats, connecting on both ends of the floor. On top of taking 12 more free throw attempts than NU in the second half, Rutgers’ different defensive schemes, ranging from a full court press to a zone, gave the Cats consistent trouble.

NU turned the ball over 11 times in the second half, allowing the Scarlet Knights back into the game — a one-point contest with two minutes to go.

“We got on our heels a little bit, you know, and that’s human nature at times when you have a lead,” Collins said. “When you get some turnovers, then the press becomes even better because they smell blood in the water.”

Following senior guard Ryan Greer’s up-and-under layup and a free throw from Mulcahy, the two teams were separated by two points and 30 seconds to go. Rutgers then forced the Cats into a shot clock violation, leading to center Clifford Omoruyi’s two-handed slam with a second left and overtime looming.

Although NU’s offense continued to search for its overall rhythm, Audige and junior guard Boo Buie were able to find theirs just in time. Succeeding Audige’s right corner three to get the Cats on the board in overtime, Buie finished with the group’s last six points, willing them to victory — the team’s first home conference win of the season.

“We were just talking about, as a team, starting new these next 10 games as like a fresh season,” Buie said. “Obviously we weren’t happy with what we got ourselves into, but we just looked at it as a fresh start, and we were going to come out in the next five minutes and win the game.”

