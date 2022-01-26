Evanston businesses to host ‘InSidewalk’ Sale this weekend

Downtown Evanston. The city is hosting an “InSidewalk Sale” this weekend.

Downtown Evanston is hosting an “InSidewalk Sale” featuring discounts and special offers from local vendors to help businesses clean out their stores.

The sale takes place Friday to Sunday at the intersection of Davis Street and Sherman Avenue. Eleven stores are participating, including Accents Plus, Talia, Gearhead Outfitters and Madison Grace. Many arts and crafts shops are involved as well, such as Blick Art Materials, CloseKnit Yarn Store and Ayla’s Originals.

There will even be sales on furniture at Affordable Portables and salon products at Ergo Salon. Families can stop by Evanston Games & Cafe as well for 15% off games for all ages.

Some businesses are offering large markdowns, up to 60% off, providing a free gift with purchase or hosting buy one, get one deals.

Matt Abitbol, owner of Commonwealth Running Company, another store participating in the sale, said InSidewalk will be an important commercial opportunity because the sale comes after the holiday season bustle.

“For us, January and February are really slow, so we hope to bring in more people to the store with the sale,” he said.

