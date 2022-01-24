Northwestern students define what community means to them

Almost two years into the pandemic, COVID-19 variants have made a definitive end to mask-wearing and social distancing uncertain. Navigating quarantine and isolation as well as connecting with others can be difficult. Amid a time of separation, The Daily asked Northwestern students what it means to come together. In this video, The Daily looks at how students define community, and what that means to them.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @KatrinaPham_

Email: [email protected]

