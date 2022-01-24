Captured: Men’s wrestling loses fourth straight Big Ten contest

Referee+wearing+black+and+white+striped+shirt+holds+up+the+hand+of+man+in+a+purple+singlet+who+sticks+his+tongue+out.

Jorge Melendez/The Daily Northwestern

Jorge Melendez, Reporter
January 24, 2022

No. 24 Northwestern (2-4, 0-4 Big Ten) succumbed to No. 13 Nebraska (5-2, 2-2 Big Ten) in its fourth consecutive loss at home. The Wildcats have yet to see a Big Ten Conference win this season, and with this loss, the team risks falling out of the top 25. They’ll be playing away against No. 19 Illinois (2-3, 0-3 Big Ten) Jan. 29.

Man in purple singlet wraps arms around man in a red singlet and picks him up.

Man in red singlet has arms wrapped around the leg of a man in purple singlet.

Email: [email protected]