Captured: Men’s wrestling loses fourth straight Big Ten contest

No. 24 Northwestern (2-4, 0-4 Big Ten) succumbed to No. 13 Nebraska (5-2, 2-2 Big Ten) in its fourth consecutive loss at home. The Wildcats have yet to see a Big Ten Conference win this season, and with this loss, the team risks falling out of the top 25. They’ll be playing away against No. 19 Illinois (2-3, 0-3 Big Ten) Jan. 29.

