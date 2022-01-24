Captured: Live-in Life: Northwestern’s faculty-in-residences

Ava Mandoli/The Daily Northwestern
Elizabeth Lenaghan is the faculty-in-residence for the North Area. Lenaghan and her husband, Jason Roberts, serve as live-in support for students, and try to cultivate community for their residents in a non-academic setting.
The two were in sister graduate programs at the School of Communication and met in a class about visual culture in their first quarter. In August 2019, Lenaghan became the faculty-in-residence at Elder Hall.
January 24, 2022
Living where you work may seem astonishing to some, but Northwestern currently has five faculty-in-residences who do just that. They are developing new senses of family through their interactions with students, while also raising their own families. The Daily got to know three of them.
Psychology Prof. Ben Gorvine is the faculty-in-residence for the Southwest Area. He lives in Willard Residential College along with his wife, Amy Milner-Gorvine, and his youngest daughter, Sophie Milner-Gorvine.
One of the reasons Ben said he took the role of faculty-in-residence was to be able to interact with students in an interpersonal context. During COVID-19, his family had students pick up a meal from their front door and hop on Zoom to eat together, but he said he has acutely felt the challenge of connecting with students virtually.
