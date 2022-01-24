Captured: Live-in Life: Northwestern’s faculty-in-residences

Psychology Prof. Ben Gorvine is the faculty-in-residence for the Southwest Area. He lives in Willard Residential College along with his wife, Amy Milner-Gorvine, and his youngest daughter, Sophie Milner-Gorvine.



One of the reasons Ben said he took the role of faculty-in-residence was to be able to interact with students in an interpersonal context. During COVID-19, his family had students pick up a meal from their front door and hop on Zoom to eat together, but he said he has acutely felt the challenge of connecting with students virtually.